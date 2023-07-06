Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Amid improving military ties with the United States and Japan, the Philippines appears ready to also include European countries within its security architecture as it steps up opposition to Chinese belligerence in the South China Sea.

A new EU-Philippines subcommittee on maritime cooperation was formed last week, around the same time that a senior French military official visited Manila to appeal for greater military cooperation.

Analysts reckon that under Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took over as president 12 months ago, the Philippines has reverted to its more traditional pro-Western alignment and taken a more assertive stance in the South China Sea, a maritime area of global economic importance.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea as its territory and there are ongoing tensions over Chinese Coast Guard vessels exerting control, for example, over maritime resources like fishing grounds.

In response, the United States and other Western countries carry out “freedom of navigation” exercises in the disputed waters.