Ukraine hits key Russian-held bridge in Kherson

But he sought to downplay the damage, insisting that the attack will not affect the outcome of the hostilities "in any way."
"The special military operation is continuing," Stremousov said in a video posted on social media, using the Kremlin's term for Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
"Occupiers should learn how to swim across the Dnipro River," tweeted Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Or should leave Kherson while it is still possible."
Ukraine's bid to oust the Kremlin's forces has been bolstered by longer-range Western weapons that have allowed Kyiv to target Russian supply lines deeper in occupied