Ukraine hits key Russian-held bridge in Kherson

Ukrainian forces hit a key Russian-held bridge overnight in the occupied southern city of Kherson during a counter-offensive, representatives from both sides said Wednesday.

The Russian army has used the Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnipro River as a key resupply route into Kherson.

Ukraine's armed forces released a clip early Wednesday apparently showing rocket fire targeting the bridge.

Kyiv has vowed a major counter-offensive to retake the strategic Kherson region.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration, confirmed that the bridge had been hit overnight and traffic had been halted.