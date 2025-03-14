Putin not opposed to Ukraine ceasefire, but has 'serious questions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he had "serious questions" about Washington's plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but Moscow was ready to discuss it with US President Donald Trump.

Putin made his first comments on the plan, which Ukraine agreed to on Tuesday at talks with the United States, saying he was "for" the proposed ceasefire, but that "there are nuances" and he had "serious questions" about how it would work.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Putin's comments as "very manipulative", suggesting in his nightly address that Putin is "actually preparing a refusal" to the proposal, but "is afraid to say directly to President Trump that he wants to continue this war".

The United States has called for Russia to agree a ceasefire without any conditions but Putin raised a number of objections, saying: "I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a telephone call with President Trump and discuss this with him."

Putin said a ceasefire was "the right idea", but would benefit Ukraine at a point when its troops are suffering setbacks while Russia is rapidly capturing territory. He also questioned how a ceasefire would be monitored along a front line measuring thousands of kilometres.

Trump said Putin's statement was "promising" but "not complete".