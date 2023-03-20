Xi: China’s proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

Chinese president Xi Jinping said on Monday that Beijing’s proposal on how to solve the Ukraine crisis reflects global views and seeks to neutralise consequences, but acknowledged that the solutions are not easy.

In an article published at the start of his visit to Moscow - the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president Vladimir Putin - Xi also called for “pragmatism” on Ukraine.

The China proposal, a 12-point paper released last month, represents “as much as possible the unity of the world community’s views,” Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, according to Reuters’ translation from Russian.