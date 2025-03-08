Trump offers nuclear talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran, pressing for talks on preventing the development of nuclear weapons and warning it faces possible military action if not.

Iran's foreign minister told AFP on Friday that the country would not negotiate so long as the United States applies "maximum pressure," but he was not responding directly to Trump's letter.

Tehran's mission to the United Nations told AFP that "we have not received such a letter so far." It was unclear by what means Trump's missive was transmitted to Tehran.

Trump's outreach marks a departure at least in tone from the hardline stance that marked his first term and could cause a rift with close ally Israel, which last year carried out bombing strikes inside Iran.

Trump said he wrote a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei telling him that a negotiated solution "will be a lot better for Iran."

"I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily it's going to be a terrible thing for them," Trump told Fox Business in a clip broadcast Friday.