IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday that the US showdown over government debt was "unnecessary" for the world economy but a default could be avoided.

Georgieva and the head of Blackstone, one of the world's biggest investment funds, expressed exasperation to the Qatar Economic Forum over the spending standoff between US President Joe Biden and opposition Republicans with an early June deadline looming.

International markets have become unnerved by the battle as some Republicans have questioned whether a quick agreement is necessary to avert a default.

"History tells us that the US wrestles with this notional default," Georgieva said, referring to past US showdowns over spending limits.

"At the 11th hour, it gets resolved".