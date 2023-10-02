International

International Day of Non-Violence

Guterres remembers Mahatma Gandhi

Marking the International Day of Non-Violence, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said they commemorate not only the birth of Mahatma Gandhi but also the timeless values he championed: mutual respect and understanding, justice, and the power of peaceful action. 

"Let us heed his words today and re-commit ourselves to this essential purpose," he said in a message on the International Day of Non-Violence. 

Guterres said the world confronts grave challenges: growing inequalities, rising tensions, proliferating conflicts, and worsening climate chaos. 

"We also see divides deepening within countries – with democracy under threat and hate speech and intolerance on the march," he said. 

Guterres said they can overcome these afflictions and chart a course towards a brighter, more peaceful future. 

"If we understand – as Gandhi did – that the magnificent diversity of our human family is a treasure, not a threat. 

If we invest in social cohesion, nurture the courage to compromise, and the determination to cooperate. 

If we ensure that all of us – regardless of status, background, circumstance, or faith – can live lives of dignity, opportunity, and rights. 

If we unite around our common humanity," said the UN chief. 

He also said, "Let us remember Gandhi’s wise counsel: “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.” 

