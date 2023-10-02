Guterres remembers Mahatma Gandhi

Marking the International Day of Non-Violence, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said they commemorate not only the birth of Mahatma Gandhi but also the timeless values he championed: mutual respect and understanding, justice, and the power of peaceful action.

"Let us heed his words today and re-commit ourselves to this essential purpose," he said in a message on the International Day of Non-Violence.

Guterres said the world confronts grave challenges: growing inequalities, rising tensions, proliferating conflicts, and worsening climate chaos.