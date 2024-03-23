Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves more than 60 dead

Gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall on Friday killing more than 60 people, wounding more than 100 and sparking an inferno, authorities said, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency at the scene.

Fire quickly spread through the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow's northern Krasnogorsk suburb, as smoke filled the building and screaming visitors rushed to emergency exits.

Alexei, a music producer, was about to settle into his seat before the start of a rock concert when he heard gunfire and "a lot of screams".

"I realised right away that it was automatic gunfire and understood that most likely it's the worst: a terrorist attack," said Alexei, who would not give his last name.

As people ran towards emergency exits, "there was a terrible crush" with concert-goers climbing on one another's heads to get out, he added.

