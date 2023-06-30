Wagner and the trouble with private armies

Wagner Group fighters are often called mercenaries — is that an accurate description?

No. According to international humanitarian law, an individual must fulfill six criteria to be categorised as a mercenary. Article 47 of Additional Protocol I of the Geneva Conference says, “A mercenary is any person who:

1) Is specially recruited locally or abroad in order to fight in an armed conflict;

2) Does, in fact, take a direct part in hostilities;

3) Is motivated to take part in the hostilities essentially by the desire for private gain and, in fact, is promised, by or on behalf of a party to the conflict, material compensation substantially in excess of that promised or paid to combatants of similar ranks and functions in the armed forces of that party;

4) Is neither a national of a party to the conflict nor a resident of territory controlled by a party to the conflict;

5) Is not a member of the armed forces of a party to the conflict; and

6) Has not been sent by a state which is not party to the conflict on official duty as a member of its armed forces.