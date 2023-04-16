China, Ukraine headline as G7 foreign ministers meet

On Thursday, North Korea launched what it said was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, just the latest in a stepped-up barrage of tests that have rattled nerves.

As this year’s host, Tokyo is keen to ensure regional challenges are top of the agenda, and will make clear it believes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only heightens the need for vigilance in Asia.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government has revamped defence policy and spending in the face of growing Chinese power, has repeatedly warned “Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow”.

“Japan’s basic position... on Ukraine is that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific cannot be discussed separately,” a Japanese government official said ahead of the talks.

“They are intertwined with each other.”

The G7 has regularly warned China against attempts to seize Taiwan, and individual members have sounded the alarm in recent days.