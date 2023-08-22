BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

Sitting beside Xi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the two countries had "similar views" regarding expansion.

"We share your view President Xi that BRICS is a vitally important forum which plays an important role in the reform of global governance and in the promotion of multilateralism and cooperation throughout the world," he said.

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also attending the 22 to 24 August summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, wanted under an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will not travel to South Africa and instead join virtually.

"I am confident that the upcoming summit will be an important milestone in the development of the BRICS mechanism," Xi said shortly after his arrival in South Africa.

Beyond the enlargement question, boosting the use of member states' local currencies is also on the summit agenda. South African organisers, however, say there will be no discussions of a BRICS currency, an idea floated by Brazil earlier this year as an alternative to dollar-dependence.