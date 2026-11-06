Politics of fear failed to stop El-Sayed's historic US Senate win

The US president repeatedly branded him a jihadist. His Republican opponent questioned his loyalty to America. Campaign mailers suggested he had ties to terrorists and warned that, if elected, he would bring sharia law to Michigan.

Before Abdul El-Sayed could make history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, he endured what critics called one of the most overtly Islamophobic campaigns in modern US politics.

He won anyway. El-Sayed cast his victory in Tuesday's midterm elections as a rebuke to such rhetoric, accusing his Republican opponent Mike Rogers of running what he called a historically ugly, hate-based campaign.

"You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope," El-Sayed said in his victory speech.