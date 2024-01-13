Commonwealth Secretary General to attend NAM summit in Uganda

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will attend the Non-Aligned Movement Heads of State Summit from 19 to 20 January in Kampala, Uganda, as a special guest.

Established in 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement – which shares 44 of its 120 members with the Commonwealth – is a grouping of mostly developing countries working together to advance shared interests.

During her visit, the Commonwealth Secretary-General will consult with leaders from Commonwealth countries, seeking their perspectives on economic and environmental challenges and collaborating on strategies to deliver more tailored assistance, says a press release on Friday.

She will also brief leaders on the preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, scheduled for October this year in Samoa.