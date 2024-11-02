'Nobody cares about us': US election doubts in West Bank

As Palestinian-American entrepreneur Jamal Zaglul stood by his olive press at the end of harvest season in the occupied West Bank, his mind was far away on next week's US election.

Like other US passport holders living in Turmus Aya -- where they form the majority -- he was sceptical the ballot would bring change to the region.

"Here we have problems. Nobody (in the US) cares about us," said the businessman in his 50s.

Violence in the West Bank -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- has surged since the Gaza war erupted after Hamas's unprecedented 7 October, 2023 attack on Israel.