Europe leaders battle for unity in ‘new phase’ under Trump

European leaders in Paris weighed measures including ramping up defence spending to be less dependent on the US, providing security guarantees to Kyiv, and sending troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire.

Macron held telephone talks with both Trump and Zelensky, he said early Tuesday, calling for “strong and credible security guarantees” for Ukraine so that a peace deal does not end up like the 2014 and 2015 Minsk agreements that failed to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said he and Macron shared a “common vision” for how to achieve peace, including that “security guarantees must be robust and reliable,” he said on social media after the call.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement.”

But he insisted Washington had to be involved, saying “there must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.”

But after the talks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that any debate on sending peacekeepers to Ukraine was “completely premature” and “highly inappropriate” while the war is ongoing.