Hajj visa holders permitted in only Jeddah, Medina, Mecca: Saudi
A Hajj visa holder can travel to only Jeddah, Medina, and Mecca in Saudi Arabia and will have no permission for long stay and work, reports Dubai-based English daily Gulf News, citing the Saudi Arabia government.
The Hajj and Umrah ministry of Saudi Arabia issued a statement in this regard, saying the Hajj visa strictly permits travel within the cities of Jeddah, Medina, and Mecca, and does not validate work, residency, or travel beyond the particular cities.
If one is found to be violating the restrictions, it would lead to a ban on future Hajj participation and deportation, it added.
As per rules, all international visitors, except those from GCC countries that require a Hajj permit, must obtain a Hajj visa.
The visa is only valid for the duration of the Hajj season, and holders are also not allowed to perform Umrah during this time or engage in any employment, paid or unpaid.