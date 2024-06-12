Meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers held in Russia
Meeting of the BRICS Minister of Foreign Affairs/ International Relations was held from 10 to 11 June 2024 in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.
On the second day of the meeting, a ministerial session titled “BRICS Dialogue with the Developing Countries” chaired by Sergey Lavrov, minister of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation, took place which was attended by a high level Bangladesh delegation led by Dipu Moni, minister of social welfare.
Kamrul Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia and Wahida Ahmed, director general of the ‘International Organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ were part of the delegation.
In her statement, Dipu Moni highlighted the remarkable socio-economic development that Bangladesh achieved in the last one and half decade under the “visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
She also discussed how Bangladesh has transformed itself as one of the fastest growing economy in the world from a predominantly agro-based country. Citing Bangladesh as the one of the most climate vulnerable countries she explained how climate change has been affecting the growth of this country both directly and indirectly.
The Bangladesh social welfare minister confidently declared with a growing middle-class and sustainably growing economy Bangladesh has many things to offer to the BRICS. She expressed an optimistic feeling that the existing relations among BRICS nation will deepen in the coming days and Bangladesh joining BRICS will usher a new era of cooperation.
Besides Bangladesh a few other invited countries and the 10 BRICS members states attended the second day Ministerial. The meeting ended with the hope that BRICS would usher in a new and sustainable economic order and expansion of the organization would add further momentum to it.