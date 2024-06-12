Meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers held in Russia

Meeting of the BRICS Minister of Foreign Affairs/ International Relations was held from 10 to 11 June 2024 in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

On the second day of the meeting, a ministerial session titled “BRICS Dialogue with the Developing Countries” chaired by Sergey Lavrov, minister of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation, took place which was attended by a high level Bangladesh delegation led by Dipu Moni, minister of social welfare.

Kamrul Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia and Wahida Ahmed, director general of the ‘International Organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ were part of the delegation.