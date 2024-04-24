EU urges donors to fund UN agency for Palestinians after review

The EU's humanitarian chief and key donor Norway on Tuesday urged countries to fund the UN agency for Palestinians after a review said Israel had not yet provided evidence that hundreds of staff had helped militants.

European commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic welcomed the report for "underlining the agency's significant number of compliance systems in place as well as recommendations for their further upgrade."

"I call on the donors to support UNRWA - the Palestinian refugees' lifeline," he wrote on X, the former Twitter.

Several countries suspended payments to the UN Relief and Works Agency after Israel alleged in January that some of its staff may have taken part in or helped the Hamas 7 October attacks on Israel. Some have since Resumed aid however.

"I am very pleased that countries like Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Japan and Sweden have already reversed their decisions and resumed funding to UNRWA," Norway's foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"I would now like to call on countries that have still frozen their contributions to UNRWA to resume funding," added Eide, whose country heads an international aid group for Palestinians, the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee and is one of its key funders.

