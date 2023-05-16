Bats carry killer viruses, scientists suggest ways to cope

If the world is to reduce the risk of global pandemics, scientists say, we must better manage how we interact with bats, carriers of viruses responsible for some of the worst health crises of recent decades.

Yet some of the same economic and political pressures that make it difficult for world leaders to solve the climate crisis are complicating pandemic prevention. And just as with climate change, failure could have devastating consequences.

At least four measures are crucial to avoiding that fate, scientists say:

Governments must identify and acknowledge the risks associated with areas densely populated by bats and cooperate to ensure countries, rich or poor, can respond to disease outbreaks around them.

More money: The World Bank and others estimate $10 billion a year is needed to help developing nations cut risk and pounce on outbreaks.

Authorities must create ways to mandate health risk assessments before allowing projects that disrupt bat habitats.

Scientists must continue working to understand bats, the ecosystems around them and how bats behave when people encroach on their territory.

Such measures are meant to reduce the possibility of "zoonotic spillover," the process by which a virus jumps from one species to another, such as bats to humans. Bats are of particular concern because viruses they carry have caused some of the deadliest outbreaks in recent decades, including Ebola, SARS and Marburg.

The Marburg virus is suspected of killing at least 40 people so far in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, two countries with ongoing outbreaks where the illness until recent months had never before been reported.

Though scientists can't yet prove how it came to infect humans, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic is related to a group of coronaviruses found in some horseshoe bats in Southeast Asia.

"If you're a mammalian virus, you couldn't find a better host, because of the ability of bats to spread you far and wide," said Hume Field, an Australian veterinary epidemiologist who has co-authored more than 300 studies on bats and viruses.

Understanding that – and knowing where it is most likely to happen – is key to reducing pandemic risk, scientists say.

A Reuters analysis, the first of its kind, used two decades of outbreak and environmental data to identify more than 9 million sq km on Earth where conditions are ripe for a bat-borne virus to spill over, possibly sparking another pandemic. These areas, which Reuters dubbed "jump zones," cover 6 per cent of Earth's land mass. They are mostly tropical locales rich in bats and undergoing rapid urbanization. Nearly 1.8 billion people, one-fifth of humanity, lived in these jump zones in 2020.

Analyses such as this that identify areas where spillover risk is high can give companies and governments an opportunity to stay ahead of the problem. "Identifying hotspots and creating models to predict what might happen would actually help governments a lot," said Etien Koua, epidemic intelligence manager for Africa at the World Health Organization, or WHO.

Stopping an outbreak before it happens, most health experts say, is far less costly, in lives and money, than relying on the kind of readiness and response capabilities the world scrambled to put together when COVID-19 hit. "When an outbreak happens, everybody is mobilized," Koua said. "Once it goes away, we tend to come back to normal life again and think: 'Well, it's probably okay, we can live the same way.'"

Reuters traveled and spoke with over 100 researchers studying and working in bat habitats worldwide. From Brazil to Australia, the forests of West Africa to the limestone caverns of Southeast Asia, scientists say humanity can't afford to keep ravaging wildlife habitats. There is no quick or easy fix to avoid all spillovers, they say, but their insights and suggestions could one day help keep future pandemics at bay.