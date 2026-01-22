Saudi Arabia, Qatar, seven others accept Trump 'Board of Peace' invite: statement

Saudi Arabia and eight Muslim-majority countries including Gaza mediators Qatar and Turkey have agreed to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Riyadh announced the "shared decision" of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates to join the body to be chaired by Trump, saying they supported his "peace efforts" on the Gaza conflict.

Kuwait's foreign ministry later posted on X that the country had also accepted.

Invites were sent to dozens of world leaders with a request for USD 1 billion for a permanent seat on the board. The Saudi statement did not mention payment.