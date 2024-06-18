Putin to visit North Korea as Kremlin floats possible 'strategic' treaty

Russian president Vladimir Putin will travel to North Korea on Tuesday, in a rare visit that may see Moscow sign a "strategic partnership treaty" with Pyongyang, the Kremlin said.

The historic trip -- which the Kremlin called a "friendly state visit" -- comes as Putin seeks ammunition for his military offensive in Ukraine and as the West suspects Pyongyang of sending weapons to Moscow.

"Several documents will be signed," among which will be "important, highly significant documents", Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by state-run Russian news agencies.

This may include a "strategic partnership" document that will be an updated version of a 1961 Soviet-era agreement and one signed when Putin last visited the reclusive state in 2000, he said.

The document will be changed to adapt to a "deep evolution of the geopolitical situation in the world and the region", Ushakov said.

Russia is now, along with North Korea, one of the most heavily sanctioned countries in the world and Moscow has spent months warming its relations with Pyongyang as it faces isolation in the West.