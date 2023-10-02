Kariko, Weissman win Nobel for mRNA Covid vaccines

Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for work on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that paved the way for Covid-19 vaccines.

The pair, who had been tipped as favourites, were honoured for "for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19," the jury said.

"The laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," it added.