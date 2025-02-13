124 journalists killed, most by Israel, in deadliest year for reporters: CPJ

Last year was the deadliest for journalists in recent history, with at least 124 reporters killed -- and Israel responsible for nearly 70 per cent of that total, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported Wednesday.

The uptick in killings, which marks a 22 per cent increase over 2023, reflects "surging levels of international conflict, political unrest and criminality worldwide," the CPJ said.

It was the deadliest year for reporters and media workers since CPJ began keeping records more than three decades ago, with journalists murdered across 18 different countries, it said.