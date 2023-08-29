Kyiv hits out after Pope hails legacy of 'great Russia'

The Vatican sought Tuesday to defuse a row with Ukraine after Kyiv accused Pope Francis of spreading "imperial propaganda" in a video message to young Catholic Russians.

The pope told the group gathered in a Catholic church in St Petersburg that "you are children of great Russia, of great saints, of kings, of Peter the Great, of Catherine II, of a Russian people of great culture and great humanity", according to a video posted online.

"Never forget this great legacy. You are heirs of the great Mother Russia, go forward with that."

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the pope's language was "very unfortunate".