‘Two teens’ paint anti-Israel graffiti, burn car in Sydney

Two suspects daubed anti-Israel graffiti and torched a car in a Sydney suburb on Wednesday, police said, sparking “outrage” from Australia’s government days after a Melbourne synagogue was set ablaze.

Police said they were seeking two males believed to be in their late teens who were “disguised” and seen running from the scene in the early hours.

The offenders burned the car they had been driving, and spread graffiti over the burned car, another vehicle, two buildings and a footpath, New South Wales state police said.