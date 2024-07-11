Biden hails ‘best of allies’ in first talks with UK’s Starmer

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Joe Biden at the White House for the first time Wednesday with the US leader hailing Britain as a key ally on global issues including the war in Ukraine.

“We’re the best of allies in the whole world,” the 81-year-old Biden said as he shook hands with his fellow center-left leader in the Oval Office.

Biden added that he saw Britain as the “knot tying the transatlantic alliance together.”