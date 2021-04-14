SAHR pays tribute to IA Rehman, champion of human rights and peace

South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR) pays tribute to IA Rehman, the long standing human rights and peace activist from Pakistan, who passed away at the age of 90, on 12 April 2021. In a message issued on behalf of SAHR, Dr. Radhika Coomaraswamy, Chairperson and Dr. Roshmi Goswami, Co-Chairperson, write:

South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR), a regional network of human rights defenders, is deeply saddened by the passing away of IA Rehman, the long standing human rights and peace activist from Pakistan, at the age of 90, on 12 April 2021. Not only was he a founder member of SAHR and a bureau member, but he was also a long standing pillar of strength as an advisor and a mentor who always wished the best for SAHR and strived to do his best for the human rights community in South Asia.

Mr. Rehman was a legend of the South Asian civil society and the human rights community for decades and the impact of his work was felt across the region. He will be remembered for his astute values, inherence dignity and integrity, defiant penmanship and fearless advocacy. He never hesitated to ‘walk the talk’ when it came to protecting human rights, peace and democratic values of the people in Pakistan as well as the region. As truly said by Pakistani activist Salima Hashimi on Mr. Rehman’s demise, “today, not one man, but one movement, an entire era has passed away”.