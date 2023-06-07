Bombing of herders highlights air attacks by Nigerian military

But witnesses and community leaders have said the herdsmen were hit from the sky, either from a plane or drone.

On Tuesday, the US-based nonprofit Human Rights Watch reported that in response to its own investigation of the incident, the Nigerian Air Force for the first time acknowledged responsibility for the attack.

According to the report, Air Commodore D.D. Pwajok explained in a 17 May letter to the rights watchdog that it carried out the strike based “on credible intelligence,” specifically surveillance footage showing the movement of “suspected terrorists” who had converged around a vehicle.

The letter said the Nigerian Air Force is committed to human rights and “further deliberations” on the issue, according to the report.

The nonprofit said in its report that the air force did not reply to key questions, including how the information was verified and whether any measures had been taken to avoid civilian casualties.

“The absence of details raises the question of whether the air force carried out the air strike based on mere suspicion,” Human Rights Watch said.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm that finding. The Nigerian Air Force, defence headquarters and Ministry of Defence did not respond to the news agency’s requests for comment on the 24 January airstrike or its use of airpower generally outside the warzone.

The deadly airstrike came amid renewed worries among key US lawmakers about weapons deals in recent years in which hundreds of millions of dollars in military hardware has been approved for sale to Nigeria despite its tarnished human rights record.

“I remain concerned about the Nigerian Air Force’s record of civilian casualties – but particularly regarding the seeming lack of accountability for these incidents,” California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Monday in a statement to Reuters. “I urge a full investigation of this strike and amends for those impacted.”