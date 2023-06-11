Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires

Residents said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the capital, and around a bridge linking Omdurman and Bahri. Blasts and clashes were also reported in Khartoum.

War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule.

The conflict has displaced more than 1.9 million people, triggering a major humanitarian crisis that threatens to spill across a volatile region.

Fighting has been concentrated in the capital, much of which has become a war zone plagued by looting and clashes.