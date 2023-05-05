Calls for UK to return royal diamond to South Africa

“I think generally the African people are starting to realise that to decolonise is not just to let people have certain freedoms, but it’s also to take back what has been expropriated from us,” he added.

He is not the only one, Vuyolwethu Zungula, who heads the African Transformation Movement, a small opposition party, said it belonged to the people of South Africa.

“People had to die, blood had to be split for those diamonds to find their way to Britain,” he told news agency AFP on Thursday.

The South African government hasn’t taken an official position on the jewels, but Queen Elizabeth II’s death has triggered a new conversation over its return.