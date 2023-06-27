UN to stop peacekeeping mission in Mali on 30 June

The United Nations plans to end its decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali on 30 June and will withdraw all personnel within six months, according to a draft Security Council resolution proposed by France and seen by Reuters.

The withdrawal of the 13,000-strong mission, known as MINUSMA, would come after years of tensions between the UN and Mali's military junta came to a head this month when Mali foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop asked the force to leave "without delay".

It would mean an abrupt halt to a mission that has been hobbled by government restrictions since Mali teamed up with Russia's Wagner mercenary group in 2021. The UN mission is credited with playing a vital role in protecting civilians against an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands.