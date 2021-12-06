Almost 50 killed in Sudan Darfur tribal clashes: Officials

Fifty people were killed last month in days of fighting between herders, the UN said. More than 1,000 homes were also set on fire.
That violence broke out on November 17 between armed Arab herders in the rugged Jebel Moon mountains close to the border with Chad.
Darfur was ravaged by a civil war that erupted in 2003, pitting ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government of then president Omar al-Bashir.
Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed militia, blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.
Paramilitary
Top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but, following sustained political pressure domestically and internationally, reinstated Hamdok in a November 21 deal.
Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide in Darfur, was ousted and jailed in April 2019 after mass protests against his three-decade rule.
A peace deal struck with key rebel groups last year saw the main conflict in Darfur subside, but the arid region has remained awash with weapons. Violence often erupts over land, access to agriculture or water.
West Darfur also hosts more than 305,000 internally displaced people who rely heavily on humanitarian assistance.
On Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 14.3 million of Sudan's population of 47.9 million, including both citizens and refugees, will require humanitarian assistance next year making it "the highest in a decade".
A UN peacekeeping mission ended its mandate in Darfur last year.