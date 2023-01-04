Egyptians hit by soaring food prices as crisis bites

Public anger has been growing for months in Egypt over a severe dollar crunch and soaring food prices. But for many a money-saving tip from a state body has been the last straw.

As families have struggled to purchase household staples, an Egyptian government agency praised an alternative, cheap protein source—“chicken feet, good for the body and the budget”.

The advice drew widespread scorn on social media while lawmaker Karim al-Sadat slammed it as “divorced from the reality of the crisis”.

The anger reflects the hardships of many in the Arab world’s most populous nation, which recently had to ask for a $3 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund.