Burkina Faso junta chief sworn in as president

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was inaugurated as president on Wednesday, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

In a televised ceremony, Damiba swore an oath before the country's top constitutional body to "preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution", the nation's laws and a "fundamental act" of key decisions approved by the junta.

Damiba was dressed in camouflage uniform and a red beret, and wore a sash in the colours of Burkina's national flag.

The press, but no foreign representatives, attended the ceremony in a small room at the offices of the Constitutional Council.