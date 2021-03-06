Car bomb explosion kills over 10 in Somalia

More than 10 people were killed Friday night when a car bomb detonated by Al-Shabaab Islamists hit a popular restaurant in Mogadishu, according to a security official.

A suicide bomber detonated the car loaded with explosives outside the popular Lul Yemeni restaurant near the Mogadishu port.

"The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties, the operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties but initial information security officials obtained indicates more than 10 people died", said security officer Mohamed Osman.

"The casualties can be more than that, but it is difficult to establish at the moment", he added.