Africa

Car bomb explosion kills over 10 in Somalia

Reuters
AFP, Mogadishu
default-image

More than 10 people were killed Friday night when a car bomb detonated by Al-Shabaab Islamists hit a popular restaurant in Mogadishu, according to a security official.

A suicide bomber detonated the car loaded with explosives outside the popular Lul Yemeni restaurant near the Mogadishu port.

"The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties, the operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties but initial information security officials obtained indicates more than 10 people died", said security officer Mohamed Osman.

"The casualties can be more than that, but it is difficult to establish at the moment", he added.

Advertisement

A medical official said 20 people were confirmed dead and 30 others wounded.

"Our teams on the ground confirmed the death of 20 people and 30 others were wounded", said the director of Mogadishu's Aamin ambulance service, Abdikadir Abdirahman.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

Mogadishu is regularly targeted with attacks by Al-Shabaab who have been waging a long and violent insurgency seeking to unseat the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu.

They were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still control swathes of territory from where they plan and launch frequent, deadly strikes against government and civilian targets.

Read more from Africa

More News

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

S Africa counts more than one million virus cases

A ski instructor walks past a giant screen reading in French: "Mask mandatory in the queues, and the ski lifts, distance of at least 1.5m in queues" at the start of a ski lift in the Alpine resort of Verbier, well known by British ski holiday makers, on 22 December

Over 300 Nigerian schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen rescued

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, 18 December, 2020

Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus in west Ethiopia: Rights body

Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus in west Ethiopia: Rights body