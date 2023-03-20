Nigerian ruling party keeps powerful Lagos post after tense local polls

Nigeria's ruling party held onto the powerful Lagos governor post on Monday, following local elections at the weekend that observers said were marked by violent intimidation, thuggery and vote buying.

With the count ongoing, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner in the majority of governorships where tallies had been completed.

Governors are powerful figures in Nigeria and some control state budgets that are larger than those of several African nations.

Saturday's elections for 28 governors and more than 900 state assembly lawmakers came three weeks after the governing party won a presidential ballot that opposition candidates claim was massively rigged.

Outsider Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) -- though he came third in the 25 February election -- surprised by winning the most votes in Lagos, considered the fiefdom of president-elect Bola Tinubu.

Obi and second-placed candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are contesting the presidential result in court.

The key question on Saturday was whether Obi's growing popularity, especially among Nigeria's youth, would translate into success at the local polls.

But the APC's Babajide Sanwo-Olu scored a landslide re-election as Lagos governor, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday.

The incumbent won more than twice the number of votes of LP candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.