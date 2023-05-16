Deep in the Amazon, scientists race against time to identify unknown pathogens

The next deadly virus that spreads around the world could easily come from a bat that roosts in or around the caves being explored by Thiago Bernardi Vieira.

Vieira, a biologist from Brazil's Federal University of Para, is the recipient of research grants including one titled "The Least Known Bat Species in Brazil." His mission: to collect basic information about bats here in the Amazon rainforest.

He has his work cut out for him.

Just how big a chore he faces was easy to see during a July 2021 foray to the giant Planaltina cavern, where he sought to catch samples of the many species believed to be living there. Vieira trained his headlamp on a bat with a long, sharp nose.

"I've never caught one of these here before," the scientist said, untangling the animal gently from a net he'd spread across the cave's mouth.

In the depths of the world's largest rainforest, what science knows about wildlife is as limited as the jungle is vast. Beyond Planaltina, one of the better-known caves in the Amazon, countless other habitats – and bat species native to them – remain completely unstudied or undiscovered. And with limited funding available to researchers, scientists don't expect to unravel the Amazon's mysteries anytime soon.

"We don't know anything," said Vieira, whose shoestring budget for his "least known species" project totaled about $3,000. He recently won a second grant, totaling just over $21,000, to continue his research.

Some of the most devastating viruses that have infected humans over the past century have emerged from bats. For reasons including their sheer number and diversity, the animals are a significant reservoir of pathogens that can sicken people. And because of the vast size of the Amazon rainforest, and rapid human encroachment into its little-known habitats, some scientists see Brazil as a likely cradle of a future pandemic.

"The potential for new viruses is huge," said Erika Hingst-Zaher, a zoologist at the Instituto Butantan, a prominent research facility in Sao Paulo, and a member of PREVIR, a nationwide network of scientists documenting pathogens carried by bats and other animals. "People are betting the next pandemic will come from Brazil."

Brazil's health ministry, in a statement to Reuters, said there is no evidence at present that the risk of a new virus emerging from wildlife represents "a public health emergency of national importance."

Home to the third-highest number of bat species on the planet by one authoritative count, Brazil has seen its chances of birthing an unknown virus soar as people increasingly clear rainforest to make way for logging camps, mines, ranches and settlements.

If a never-before-seen pathogen – one even more contagious than the one that causes COVID-19 – were to escape the Brazilian Amazon, a Reuters simulation shows, it could infect 1.2 billion people within six months. That's exponentially more people than the 10.5 million who caught COVID-19 in the pandemic's first six months.

Brazil has more areas of high risk than any other country, Reuters found – 1.5 million sq km of land with prime conditions for zoonotic spillover, as leaps by viruses from animals into humans are known.

For its analysis, Reuters examined environmental conditions around 95 locations worldwide where bat viruses infected humans between 2002 and 2020. The news agency then used a computer model to estimate where similar conditions existed globally for each year during the period and identified areas most prone to spillover – dubbed "jump zones."

In Brazil, the analysis identified risky locales covering a combined area roughly three times the size of France. Driven by conditions including deforestation and other incursions by humans on bat habitats, these Brazilian jump zones have grown by more than 40 per cent in extent over the past two decades – over 2.5 times faster than similarly risky areas worldwide, Reuters found.

Almost three-quarters of Brazil's jump zones lie within the Amazon, a tangle of biodiversity that holds more secrets than scientists can ever hope to discover, especially with swaths of the rainforest quickly succumbing to development. With each new incursion into the jungle, the opportunity increases for a new and deadly pathogen to spill over, proliferate locally, and potentially spread to the rest of Brazil and the world.

Brazil is unprepared for such an event.

The country's health system and scientific research institutions, scientists and health experts warn, are underfunded and ill-equipped to spot a dangerous pathogen, whether novel – like the one modeled by Reuters – or known, such as those that cause SARS and Nipah.

Both of those lethal illnesses at first resemble the flu or the common cold in their victims. The similarity to routine ailments can allow a deadly new virus to transmit silently and evade surveillance, at least initially.

"If you're not looking for a novel virus, you're not seeing it," said Ana Pastore y Piontti, a Boston-based data scientist who specializes in epidemiology and co-authored the 2018 book "Charting the Next Pandemic."

In a rainforest larger than Western Europe, many communities, especially those at the frontiers of deforestation, lack hospitals. The nearest medical facilities are often hours or days away by boat or road.

During the pandemic, hundreds of Indigenous people died without reaching hospitals. And the sick that made it to Amazon cities like Manaus and Altamira found long waits for hospital beds and an overwhelmed medical system in collapse.

"The healthcare system was not ready for coronavirus," said Marcelo Salazar, who until recently was the Brazil coordinator for Health in Harmony, an organization that focuses on health and the environment. "Obviously it's not ready for future pandemics."

In its statement, the Health Ministry said it monitors the risk of zoonotic spillover daily through several networks and programs, including 815 epidemiological centers in hospitals around the country. Those centers, it added, are specifically tasked with identifying emerging illnesses.

The ministry said it is also studying the creation of a working group to improve zoonotic surveillance that would include representatives of the agriculture, environment, academic and health sectors.