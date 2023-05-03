Heavy rain, floods kill at least 136 in Rwanda, Uganda

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and six in Uganda, authorities said on Wednesday, as rescuers hunted survivors trapped in homes.

In chaotic scenes after weeks of rain in the region, one video clip posted by the state-owned Rwanda Broadcasting Agency showed muddy water gushing down an inundated road and destroying houses.

"We woke up at 2:00 am and heard people screaming," Angelique Nibagwire, 47, said from Karongi district in western Rwanda where at least 16 people died.