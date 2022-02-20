Eight soldiers killed, nearly 60 'terrorists neutralised': Mali army

About 40 civilians were killed this week in this zone where rival jihadist groups, including the so-called Islamic State, operate, locals told AFP. The civilians were considered to be loyal to rival jihadist groups, according to the local sources.

Mali is at the epicentre of a Sahel-wide jihadist conflict, which has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians and displaced some two million people.

Rival jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State not only carry out regular attacks on national and foreign troops, but are also fighting each other for territory.