UN chief Guterres makes second visit to Somalia

Five straight failed rainy seasons in parts of Somalia as well as Kenya and Ethiopia have led to the worst drought in four decades, wiping out livestock and crops and forcing at least 1.7 million people from their homes in search of food and water.

While famine thresholds have not been reached in Somalia, the UN says about half its population will need humanitarian assistance this year, with 8.3 million affected by the drought.

“The crisis is far from over—needs remain high and urgent,” the UN’s resident coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, said last week in Geneva.

“Some of the most affected areas continue to face the risk of famine.”

Adding to the woes, seasonal rains in March led to flooding that claimed the lives of 21 people and displaced more than 100,000, he said, while warning that the rains were unlikely to be enough to improve the food security outlook for many.