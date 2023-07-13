Egypt hosts regional meeting in push to resolve Sudan war

Egypt has invited war-torn Sudan’s neighbours for a summit Thursday to “stop the bloodshed”, the presidency said, with Ethiopia’s premier Abiy Ahmed in Cairo despite tensions over a massive Nile river project.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed “discussed ways to settle the crisis in Sudan”, Sisi’s spokesman announced late Wednesday ahead of a larger regional meeting.

Fighting in Sudan since 15 April pits army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan—a close ally of Egypt’s—against his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).