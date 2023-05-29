Bola Tinubu: Nigeria's political 'godfather'

Bola Tinubu, a political "godfather" and long-time kingmaker, was never shy about his ambition to become the president of Nigeria. On Monday, what Tinubu called his "lifelong" goal became reality as he was sworn in after winning presidential elections in February.

The two-time Lagos governor succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army general he had bragged of helping to put into power.

The 71-year-old takes the helm of Africa's most populous nation and biggest economy.

But it is also a troubled giant facing challenges from entrenched poverty to widespread insecurity, and Tinubu himself faces concerns about his health and corruption allegations.

Tinubu's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party faces accusations of voter fraud, although electoral officials and the APC have dismissed those claims.

Tinubu is often referred to with the chieftain's honorific of "Jagaban," and his supporters say his skills in modernising Lagos will have a similar impact on the rest of the country.