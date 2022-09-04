Death toll from Sudan floods hits 112

More than 100 people have been killed and tens of thousands of homes destroyed by flooding caused by torrential rain since Sudan's wet season began in May, police said Sunday.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking property, infrastructure and crops.

Last month, Sudan declared a state of emergency due to floods in six states.

"The number of people killed by floods and heavy rains has reached 112," said Abdel Jalil Abdelreheem, spokesman for Sudan's National Council for Civil Defence, a unit of the police.