Timeline of Nelson Mandela

29 March 1961

Mandela and seven others were acquitted of treason. Fearing arrest, Mandela went underground.

5 August 1962

Mandela was arrested again after he returned to South Africa from a foreign trip. He was convicted of leaving the country illegally and other charges and was sentenced to five years in jail.

11 July 1963

Police raided the ANC headquarters in Rivonia, outside Johannesburg, and seized documents on the group’s plan for guerrilla warfare. So, the government charged Mandela and eight others with sabotage and conspiracy to topple the government. The Rivonia trial established Mandela’s central role in the struggle against apartheid.

12 June 1964

Mandela and seven others were sentenced to life in jail. Mandela was sent to Robben Island prison, which is seven miles off the coast of Cape Town, and he would be there for the next 18 years.