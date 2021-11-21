Sudan's PM Hamdok, civilian face of rocky transition

Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was the face of the country's fragile transition to civilian rule for more than two years before he was ousted and detained in a coup last month. Now he's back.

After weeks of house arrest, during which Sudan was rocked by mass protests, he officially returned to government under a deal signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a televised ceremony.

Hamdok, a British-educated economist who worked for the United Nations and African organisations, carved out an image as a champion of good governance and transparency over the course of a long and varied career.