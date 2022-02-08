Tigray victims file case against Ethiopia at Africa rights body: lawyers

A legal non-profit on Tuesday filed a complaint against Ethiopia at the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, alleging "massive human rights violations" against civilians in the war-torn northern region of Tigray, its lawyers said.

The 15-month conflict has seen reports of massacres, mass rapes and other atrocities by all sides, prompting the UN Human Rights Council in December to order a probe into a wide range of alleged abuses, a move condemned by Addis Ababa.