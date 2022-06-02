UN peacekeeper killed in Mali ‘terrorist’ attack

A UN peacekeeper was killed and three others wounded Wednesday in a “terrorist attack” on their convoy in Kidal, northern Mali, the MINUSMA mission said.

The casualties were members of the mission’s Jordanian contingent, a security official said separately on condition of anonymity.

The convoy was hit by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades in an attack that lasted about an hour, MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado tweeted.