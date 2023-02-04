Cattle thieves kill 41 vigilantes in Nigeria's north

A gang of cattle thieves has killed 41 vigilantes in Nigeria's troubled north in a forest ambush, police said.

The incident happened on Thursday in Katsina state when scores of vigilantes from several villages in the Bakori district mobilised to track down the gang, which had stolen cattle from a local the previous day.

Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah said late Friday the vigilantes were ambushed by the thieves, who killed 41 and injured two others.

He said the vigilantes were armed with Kalashnikov rifles.

"The hoodlums shot and killed 41 Yansakai (vigilantes) and wounded two," he said, adding that their bodies had been recovered.