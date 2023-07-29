Niger military council takes over, US says room for diplomacy remains

"A military takeover may cause the United States to cease security and other cooperation with the government of Niger," Kirby told a briefing.

Tiani was the head of the presidential guard whose soldiers shut Bazoum inside his palace on Wednesday, causing confusion over who was in control.

Bazoum has not made a statement since Thursday morning, when he vowed to protect "hard-won" democratic gains in a post on social media.

Several world leaders said they have spoken to him since the coup, and that he is still detained in the palace with his family but "fine".

Former colonial power France said it still recognised Bazoum as the legitimate leader.

The general appeared on state television on Friday with a banner on the screen that described him as the president of a newly formed military body, the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP).

"The president of the CNSP is the head of state," an officer said, reading out a statement.

The constitution has been suspended, all government institutions dissolved and the CNSP will exercise all legislative and executive power until constitutional order returns, the statement added. It gave no timelines.

Tiani met with the heads of all ministries at the presidential palace on Friday afternoon. A CNSP member told journalists after the meeting the ministries will continue to provide services.