US approves sale of USD 7.4 billion in bombs, missiles to Israel

The United States on Friday announced the approval of the sale of more than USD 7.4 billion in bombs, missiles and related equipment to Israel, which has used American-made weapons to devastating effect during the war in Gaza.

The State Department has signed off on the sale of USD 6.75 billion in bombs, guidance kits and fuses, in addition to USD 660 million in Hellfire missiles, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).